Financial Comparison: CalciMedica (CALC) vs. Its Competitors

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) is one of 999 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CalciMedica to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CalciMedica has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalciMedica’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CalciMedica and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalciMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00 CalciMedica Competitors 4436 15480 41837 752 2.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.10%. Given CalciMedica’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CalciMedica has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

49.9% of CalciMedica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of CalciMedica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CalciMedica and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalciMedica N/A -77.61% -71.34% CalciMedica Competitors -3,956.09% -828.57% -36.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CalciMedica and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CalciMedica N/A -$35.60 million -0.12 CalciMedica Competitors $2.15 billion $224.75 million -3.99

CalciMedica’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CalciMedica. CalciMedica is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CalciMedica beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CalciMedica

