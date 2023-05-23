Critical Comparison: Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) versus EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 3.54% 3.26% 2.41%

Risk and Volatility

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 2.46 -$6.07 million N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.07 billion 1.83 $46.67 million $1.56 50.78

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Strategic Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Strategic Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EpicQuest Education Group International and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 2 2 0 2.50

Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Summary

Strategic Education beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand. The U.S. Higher Education segment primarily consists of Strayer University and Capella University and focuses on providing flexible and affordable certificate and degree programs to working adults. The Education Technology Services segment focuses on developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build employee education benefits programs. The Australia/New Zealand segment through Torrens University and associated assets, provides certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

