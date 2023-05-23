Banco Itaú Chile (ITCL) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Banco Itaú Chile to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Banco Itaú Chile alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion $487.62 million 4.93 Banco Itaú Chile Competitors $641.25 billion $3.08 billion 9.18

Banco Itaú Chile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itaú Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itaú Chile Competitors 629 2237 2268 59 2.34

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Itaú Chile and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 81.42%. Given Banco Itaú Chile’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Itaú Chile has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Itaú Chile’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 17.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 11.23% 13.12% 1.06% Banco Itaú Chile Competitors 18.91% 11.95% 0.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Itaú Chile rivals beat Banco Itaú Chile on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Banco Itaú Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services. The Colombia segment offers commercial and retail banking and treasury and international business operations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Itaú Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Itaú Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.