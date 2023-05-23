YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) versus Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Head to Head Comparison

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) and Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YS Biopharma and Oxus Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma $633.05 million 0.05 -$550,000.00 $0.80 1.68 Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.01) -1,064.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than YS Biopharma. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YS Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and Oxus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for YS Biopharma and Oxus Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

YS Biopharma beats Oxus Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

