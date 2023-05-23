Comparing Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and The9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $663.64 million 0.41 -$2.15 million ($0.54) -6.65 The9 $118.89 million 0.17 -$141.34 million N/A N/A

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Priority Technology and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Priority Technology presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 262.12%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than The9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -0.33% -9.38% -0.17% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Priority Technology beats The9 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: SMB Payments, B2B Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The SMB Payments segment focuses on card, electronic and digital-based payments at the point of sale by providing a suite of services including authorization, settlement and funding, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, payment security, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting. The B2B Payments segment deals with accounts payable and other commercial payments functions with the company’s payment services that utilize physical and virtual payment cards as well as ACH transactions. The Enterprise Payments segment includes payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of Electro

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

