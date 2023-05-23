Embecta (EMBC) and The Competition Financial Analysis

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Embecta to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 8.44% -23.46% 17.55% Embecta Competitors -487.78% -121.02% -26.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Embecta and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 2 1 0 0 1.33 Embecta Competitors 1103 3709 7935 191 2.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Embecta currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.30%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.36%. Given Embecta’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embecta has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

93.5% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embecta and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.13 billion $223.60 million 16.57 Embecta Competitors $1.14 billion $56.70 million -4.07

Embecta’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Embecta. Embecta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Embecta pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Embecta pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Embecta is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Embecta beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

