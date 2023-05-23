Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
DDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Dillard’s Price Performance
DDS opened at $288.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.89.
Dillard’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
About Dillard’s
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dillard’s (DDS)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.