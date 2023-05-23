Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,941,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,023,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

