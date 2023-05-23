Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.80 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$66.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.42. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.45.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

