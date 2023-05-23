Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMO opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,286,000 after buying an additional 662,673 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

