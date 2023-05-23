Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.16 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE BMO opened at C$117.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.05. The stock has a market cap of C$82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$113.47 and a 12 month high of C$138.85.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$146.09.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

