Intchains Group (ICG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th.

Intchains Group Price Performance

Shares of Intchains Group stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Intchains Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.