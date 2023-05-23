Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $68.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 159,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,343,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,101,000 after buying an additional 108,043 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,519,000 after buying an additional 112,215 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BNS. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

