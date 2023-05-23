Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.78 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CM opened at C$56.14 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$53.58 and a 52-week high of C$71.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 34,850 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,102.50. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.