FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lipocine in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.08) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.05). The consensus estimate for Lipocine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,823 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $47,997.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,999 shares of company stock worth $65,854. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

