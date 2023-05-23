Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Lifted by Analyst

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

