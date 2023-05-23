Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given New $9.80 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $9.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Aemetis Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $159.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aemetis by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aemetis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aemetis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aemetis by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aemetis by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

