Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACNB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ACNB in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACNB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ACNB has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $255.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.36.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett D. Fulk acquired 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,010.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,940 shares of company stock worth $56,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACNB by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ACNB by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in ACNB by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ACNB in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.