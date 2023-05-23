StockNews.com Lowers Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $173.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kopin by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 722,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 62,150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 60.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 330,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 167.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.