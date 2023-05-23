Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $689.11 million, a PE ratio of -190.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.