Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $297.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.54. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $236.01 and a 1-year high of $315.23. The company has a market cap of $410.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

About Daily Journal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Daily Journal by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Daily Journal by 539.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Daily Journal by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

