Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Daily Journal Stock Performance
Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $297.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.54. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $236.01 and a 1-year high of $315.23. The company has a market cap of $410.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.83.
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.
