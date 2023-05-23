Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Raised to $68.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $42.32 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 363.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,362 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 118,725 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

