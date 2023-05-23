HSBC Boosts Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target to $4.20

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HSBC from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRAB. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.87.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,429,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 448,190 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Grab by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,964,000 after buying an additional 19,405,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,148,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after buying an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

