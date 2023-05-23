Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.

