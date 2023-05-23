Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.60.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.
