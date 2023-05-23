DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Bank of America

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC cut shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 33.59%. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.