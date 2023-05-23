Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.30.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.49 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

