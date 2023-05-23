Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Kamada has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.64 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kamada Stock Performance
Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on KMDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
