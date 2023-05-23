Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Kamada has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.64 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kamada by 8,984.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

