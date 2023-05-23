Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) Insider Tom Hargreaves Sells 237,360 Shares

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Rating) insider Tom Hargreaves sold 237,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 689 ($8.57), for a total transaction of £1,635,410.40 ($2,034,092.54).

Auction Technology Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ATG stock opened at GBX 747 ($9.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23. Auction Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 555 ($6.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,094 ($13.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 652.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 720.88. The stock has a market cap of £904.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,940.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.19) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 938 ($11.67) to GBX 925 ($11.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

Read More

