Digital Turbine (APPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.