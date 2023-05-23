Digital Turbine (APPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Digital Turbine Price Performance
Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine
In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.