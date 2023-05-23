Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.56% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $290.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.72 million. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joshua Todd Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $431,946. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 110,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

