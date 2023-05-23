MiX Telematics (MIXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.00. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $56,966.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,502,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,953.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,595,205 shares of company stock worth $1,136,359. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.