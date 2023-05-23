MiX Telematics (MIXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.00. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $56,966.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,502,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,953.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,595,205 shares of company stock worth $1,136,359. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

