MiX Telematics (MIXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.00. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,622,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $56,966.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,502,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,953.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,595,205 shares of company stock worth $1,136,359. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.