BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

