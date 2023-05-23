Domo (DOMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.32 million. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Domo Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Domo has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $531.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $72,044.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 554,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,329 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 32.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 783,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after buying an additional 716,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 548,531 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 85.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 980,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 452,751 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading

