CSW Industrials (CSWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSWI opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average is $130.24. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $131,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Further Reading

