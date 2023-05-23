FY2023 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.69). The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATNM. William Blair lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

