Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report issued on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $104.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300,743 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

