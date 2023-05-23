Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.33.
Saputo Trading Up 0.1 %
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
See Also
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.