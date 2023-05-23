Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.33.

Saputo Trading Up 0.1 %

Saputo Dividend Announcement

SAP stock opened at C$36.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.91. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.