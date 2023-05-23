Analysts Issue Forecasts for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PrairieSky Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PrairieSky Royalty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSK. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.13.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$23.13 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$15.08 and a one year high of C$23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.00 million.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.