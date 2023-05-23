Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Nintendo Co., Ltd. Issued By Wedbush (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nintendo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Nintendo by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

