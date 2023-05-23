US Capital Advisors Comments on Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report released on Friday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of CQP opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 67.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 77.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.