Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PHX Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHX. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PHX Minerals from $6.00 to $4.70 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PHX stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,249,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 127,024 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

