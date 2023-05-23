Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centogene in a research note issued on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centogene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.
Centogene Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ CNTG opened at $0.83 on Monday. Centogene has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Centogene Company Profile
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centogene (CNTG)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.