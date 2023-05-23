Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centogene in a research note issued on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centogene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $0.83 on Monday. Centogene has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

