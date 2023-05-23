Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04).

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.9 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABOS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $5.31 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

