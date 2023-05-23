KeyCorp Comments on Target Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $151.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

