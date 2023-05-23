Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.9 %

IAMGOLD Company Profile

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.