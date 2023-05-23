Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.12. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

