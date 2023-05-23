FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Cut by National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
CGAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.9 %
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -19.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Condire Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,239 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 11,061.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
