Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.9 %

BOOT stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

