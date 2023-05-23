US Capital Advisors Comments on NuStar Energy L.P.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NuStar Energy in a research note issued on Friday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

NS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.72 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

