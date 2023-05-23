Analysts Issue Forecasts for Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRX. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$14.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.32. The stock has a market cap of C$480.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$11.20 and a 12 month high of C$16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

